UAE: Caller ID mobile service to now include all companies registered in Emirates

TDRA has launched the Kashif initiative gradually, starting from mid-2021, in cooperation with the service providers

Virgin Mobile, 500 minutes, mobile phone, phone call

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 3:00 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 3:09 PM

Every company registered in the UAE will now automatically be a part of the caller ID mobile service provided by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

It announced that every company or establishment registered in the UAE has automatically become part of Kashif initiative. This enables the call recipient to recognize the calling party and allows to decide whether to respond or not.

TDRA has launched this initiative gradually, starting from mid-2021, in cooperation with the service providers. It is expected to have an impact in the future by reducing unwanted calls. Today, the customer can identify the name of the calling party, whether the call is from a mobile or fixed number.

Commenting on this initiative, Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs at TDRA, said: “We all receive calls, often from unknown numbers or not registered in the recipient's phone. "Kashif" reveals the name of the calling party to the recipient along with its number. This initiative is part of TDRA’s efforts to support the interests of the stakeholders, primarily the customers who will be able, thanks to this feature, to know the name of the calling party, and thus decide to answer the call or not. We are confident that this initiative will contribute to enhancing the happiness of telecom customers in the UAE, and we thank the service providers for their cooperation in this context.”

Bin Ghelaita added: “"Kashif" feature is unprecedented in the region. It is activated automatically for all calls, and it embodies best practices aimed at providing high-end communication services, taking into account the customers’ needs. We, at TDRA, will continue to implement an ambitious strategy to enhance services in this vital sector, which will reflect on the happiness of society, in implementation of the Government’s directives in this regard.”

Initially, TDRA applied this feature to the numbers of the banking sector, to be expanded to the other sectors such as health, hospitality, education and others. This feature was applied to all numbers of private sector companies in 2022, and it includes fixed and mobile numbers registered in the name of private sector companies.

TDRA confirmed that “Kashif” is considered the first line of the caller’s identification, however, with the presence of this feature, customers must adhere to the directives of the authorities related to not disclosing personal information such as account number, password numbers, identification words, and others.

ALSO READ: