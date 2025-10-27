UAE Cabinet reforms Health Council, approves new sustainability guidelines

The UAE Cabinet held a meeting on Monday, 27 October, 2025, in which it approved the largest-ever federal budget for 2026, and reviewed outcomes of other initiatives.

It also approved the formation of teams and committees across various fields. Here are the topics that were discussed and decisions taken at the meeting:

Exports

The Cabinet reviewed the outcomes the UAE Export Development Policy, which focuses on opening new global markets. The total value of non-oil trade between the UAE and the target countries increased from Dh469.3 billion in 2019 to Dh952.6 billion in 2024 — a rise of 103 per cent. The value of total exports increased from Dh40.1 billion in 2019 to Dh139.3 billion in 2024, which is 247 per cent.

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) signed with several countries have supported this growth by expanding market access, facilitating trade and investment, and enhancing value chains.

Sustainability

As part of the UAE’s efforts to conserve natural resources, the Cabinet approved the National Guideline for Assessing the Economic Value of Groundwater in the UAE. The guideline aims to preserve national groundwater reserves, reduce consumption, and ensure water security for future generations.

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of the UAE Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) on greenhouse gas emissions, which highlights national efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, in line with the Paris Agreement. The report outlines progress achieved on implementing the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in climate action, including data on emissions inventories, mitigation actions, and adaptation measures, and improvement plans.

Food safety

The National Food Safety Committee’s 2024 Annual Report was reviewed at the meeting. This included reports of:

A national team formed to review and evaluate food safety legislation.

The strategic project “Food Control System Assessment in the UAE”, which was launched in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The development of a unified national approach to food risk assessment.

The launch of a national training plan for food establishment employees to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Accounting standards, endowments

The Cabinet reviewed the Securities and Commodities Authority’s annual report, as well as the Federal National Council’s recommendations on the Government’s Policy on the Management and Sustainability of Waqf (Endowments) and Zakat Funds.

It also approved the updated guidebook on the Accounting Standards in the Federal Government, ensuring alignment with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), and reviewed the outcomes of the UAE’s participation in various international conferences and events.

Health council

The UAE Cabinet approved the reformation of the Health Council, chaired by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, with the membership of senior representatives from federal and local health authorities, as well as the private healthcare sector.

The Cabinet also approved the reformation of the National Committee for Public Health, chaired by the minister.

Social support

The Cabinet approved a decision to update federal legislation related to social support and empowerment. This is aimed at strengthening shared social responsibility, enabling more people to join labour market, and promoting economic independence.

The updated legislation also ensures social protection is offered to the most vulnerable segments of the community, and that assistance is provided to low-income Emirati families to meet their living needs and secure a dignified life.

Taxes, money laundering

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of a resolution regarding excise goods and taxes, and the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism, and Weapon Proliferation Financing.

International affairs