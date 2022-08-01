UAE Cabinet approves formation of committee for digital transformation

It will supervise and guide the development of the ecosystem for the government

By Wam Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 12:53 PM

The UAE Cabinet has approved the the formation of a 'Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation'.

It will be chaired by Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future.

The committee will supervise and guide the development of the digital ecosystem for the government. It will also enhance readiness, competitiveness, flexibility and digital alignment between projects and digital systems in federal government agencies.

It will work to enhance integration between government agencies and institutions to maximise the impact of the comprehensive digital transformation.

The committee will be responsible for issuing guiding components for strategic projects related to the digitisation of government services, business and operations, among others.

