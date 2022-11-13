UAE: Productivity of some departments still low, says Sheikh Mohammed as new project is launched

They say that people must not respond to any unusual or suspicious communication or correspondence that they may receive
The UAE Cabinet has been briefed about a ‘productivity measurement project’ that has now been given to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said productivity of some entities and ministries is still low.
“A real leader is the one who doubles the volume, value and productivity of the human resources available,” he tweeted after chairing the Cabinet meeting.
During the meeting, the Cabinet approved a comprehensive development project for employees of the federal government. The programme will train them with skills required for the future.
“Investing in our cadres is the best investment and one that will offer the maximum returns for our future,” he added.
More to follow
They say that people must not respond to any unusual or suspicious communication or correspondence that they may receive
The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate focuses on increasing investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems
Report shows UAE’s tourism figures are close to pre-pandemic and notes the country would benefit from the World Cup momentum
The actor thrills fans as he is honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award
The museum has attracted more than 3.2 million visitors in 5 years
International director of guide says diversity of cuisines earned winning restaurants brownie points
The strategy was designed to further boost the country's reputation as a leading tourist destination
Tributes pour in for the man who ran popular desert retreat Hatta Fort Hotel