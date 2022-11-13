UAE: Productivity of some departments still low, says Sheikh Mohammed as new project is launched

The programme will train them with skills required for the future

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 1:56 PM

The UAE Cabinet has been briefed about a ‘productivity measurement project’ that has now been given to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said productivity of some entities and ministries is still low.

“A real leader is the one who doubles the volume, value and productivity of the human resources available,” he tweeted after chairing the Cabinet meeting.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved a comprehensive development project for employees of the federal government. The programme will train them with skills required for the future.

“Investing in our cadres is the best investment and one that will offer the maximum returns for our future,” he added.

