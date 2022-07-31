UAE: Buy books for Dh2 at Dubai Public Library summer camp launch tomorrow

Fair to display over 2,000 volumes for adults, children for a maximum of Dh10 each

By WAM Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 1:44 PM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is launching the inaugural Hatta Used-Book Fair as part of the Dubai Public Library (DPL) summer camp, which will kick off tomorrow and end on August 28.

As part of this year’s programme, the summer camp will take children between five and 15 on an exceptional journey of creativity and entertainment through a range of innovative activities.

The camp’s activities will also be accompanied by the first edition of the ‘Hatta Used-Book Fair’ that offers a wide range of used books at nominal prices ranging between Dh2 and Dh10, thus contributing to the dissemination of culture and knowledge, nurturing interest in books and enhancing the passion for reading among society members of all ages so that it becomes a way of life, leading to the establishment of a reader’s community. The exhibition is organised in partnership with one of Dubai’s charitable entities that will benefit from the fair’s proceeds.

The book fair displays 2,588 books for adults and children, including children’s stories, Arabic novels, religious books, and books on law, poetry, medicine, education, technology, finance, history, and other types of knowledge.

ALSO READ:

Activities in the camp itself include the ‘Painting and Creativity’ workshop with Emirati artist Aisha Alhamrani and the ‘Travel through Art’ workshop that will take participants on a journey to explore famous works of art, such as the ‘Temple of Dendur,’ ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa,’ and the ‘Maman’ sculpture, among other great contemporary art pieces.

Various interesting interactive reading sessions with writers Badriya Al Shamsi, Noura Khoury, Nadia Al Najjar, Wafa Al Shamsi and Afra Mahmoud will also be held.

The programme also continues with creative workshops during which children will learn the art of writing; making and decorating carpets by weaving pieces of cloth; making a table out of wood; arranging flowers; making candles, perfumes, and soap; decorating cakes, making terrazzo moulds; and several other activities that will allow them to unleash their imaginations, develop their skills, and bring joy to their hearts.