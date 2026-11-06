UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

UAE authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 200,000 Captagon pills and more than 30kg of drugs into the country. The operation led to the arrest of 20 suspects of various Gulf, Arab, African and Asian nationalities.

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency carried out the operation in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Police, Iraq's General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, and the Federal Public Prosecution.

The seized substances included cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, hashish and spice, which the international criminal network allegedly planned to smuggle through a border area in Ras Al Khaimah before distributing them across the UAE.

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The operation followed an exchange of intelligence between authorities in the UAE and Iraq, which uncovered a plan by a multinational criminal network to bring large quantities of drugs into the country.

Acting on the information, the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and its partners devised a security operation that led to the foiling of the smuggling attempt and the arrest of several suspects caught in possession of drugs and attempting to smuggle them. The remaining suspects were arrested in coordinated security raids across the country.

The agency said the operation dealt a major blow to drug trafficking networks and highlighted the effectiveness of security and judicial cooperation, intelligence sharing and coordination with regional partners in tackling cross-border crime.

It reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing drug trafficking networks and urged members of the public to report suspicious activities to the authorities.