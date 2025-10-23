UAE businessman donates 7 buildings in Dubai worth Dh110 million for charity

Emirati businessman and former diplomat Hamad bin Ahmed bin Salem Al Hajri donated seven buildings in prominent areas across Dubai. The Endowments and Minors' Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) said that the donation is one of the largest real estate endowments this year.

The estimated total market value of the buildings is approximately Dh110 million. The endowment will generate ongoing charitable revenue from the proceeds for community development projects.

The donated properties include buildings in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Al Hebiah Fourth, and Al Murraqad, all officially registered with property numbers, reflecting the diversity of the endowed assets and the sustainability of their returns.

Al Hajri said that the initiative is a continuous charity (Sadaqah Jariyah) on behalf of himself and his late parents. The proceeds are dedicated to supporting various charitable causes under Awqaf Dubai, ensuring a lasting philanthropic impact for future generations.

He added that this contribution continues the legacy of giving and benevolence established by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and carried forward by the UAE’s leadership, highlighting the deep-rooted values of generosity, solidarity, and social responsibility in Emirati society.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said the endowment reflects the spirit of generosity inherent in the UAE community and strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading hub for sustainable charitable work.

He added, “We highly appreciate this noble initiative, which will help fund humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and service projects, benefiting the wider community.”

Al Mutawa further noted that the Foundation continues to develop and expand endowments in line with the leadership’s vision of making Waqf an effective tool for sustainable community development, and that such initiatives inspire both individuals and institutions to contribute widely to charitable work.

Currently, Awqaf Dubai manages endowment assets valued at Dh11.1 billion across 1,043 Waqfs from 578 donors, with Dubai witnessing growing participation from citizens and residents, reflecting strong community cohesion and a spirit of humanitarian responsibility.