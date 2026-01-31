'Unbelievable tragedy': UAE's business community mourns loss of Dr CJ Roy

For years, Dubai restaurateur Shaijil Hussain was a close friend of the late Dr CJ Roy. They often met up and discussed several things including business and family. On Friday, Shaijil said he was shocked when he first heard news of the multimillionaire’s death. “I didn’t believe it,” he told Khaleej Times. “I immediately went to his house in Emirates Hills. That is when I realised that the tragic news was true.”

He said he met Dr Roy’s distraught wife and children and assured them whatever assistance they needed before they left for the Indian city of Bangalore.