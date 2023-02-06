UAE: Burjeel Holdings enters Saudi Arabia, to open 60 clinics in joint venture with Leejam

The centres will offer physiotherapy, restoration, and wellness services, as well as complementary medicine services including Ayurveda and Naturopathy

Abu Dhabi headquartered-Burjeel Holdings is entering Saudi Arabia through a joint venture with Leejam Sports Company.

Burjeel, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed healthcare services provider, inked a memorandum of understanding with Leejam to jointly establish and operate a network of more than 60 clinics across Saudi Arabia. Leejam operates 155 ‘Fitness Time’ branded fitness centres in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Our collaboration with Leejam to provide high-quality services in rehabilitation and sports medicine is significant as we commence operations in KSA, renowned for its love of sports, and especially football,” Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman, Burjeel Holdings, said after signing of the MoU at the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia headquarters in Riyadh.

The joint venture partnership will be operated through a newly formed company established under Saudi law, in which Burjeel and Leejam will each hold an equal 50 per cent shareholding.

Ali Al Sagri, chairman, Leejam Sports, noted: “The MoU confirms the company's commitment to harnessing the full extent of its capabilities to raise the level of healthcare and physical fitness, and to achieve a healthier life for body and mind. Our partnership with Burjeel Holdings, a leader in the field of healthcare services, ensures integrated sports medicine services of the best international standards.”

The joint venture will see the opening of more than 60 physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centres in Leejam clubs across Saudi Arabia, including comprehensive rehabilitation and sports medicine facilities in KSA’s main centres.

The centres will offer physiotherapy, restoration, and wellness services including vitamin infusion, oxychambers and cryotherapy, as well as complementary medicine services including Ayurveda and Naturopathy, with a particular focus on sports medicine and advanced rehabilitation treatments. It will also provide expert medical services for pain, musculoskeletal, and neurological problems.

“Professional and recreational athletes of all levels and passionate youngsters stand to benefit from comprehensive care, ranging from prevention to rehabilitation, which will be tailored to their specific needs,” Dr Shamsheer underlined.

The joint venture is supported by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, as it continues to promote initiatives aimed at improving and developing the sports environment in the Kingdom.

The newly created joint venture will initially open six centres in the next quarter in Riyadh city, expanding its services across the Leejam network in the Kingdom over the next 12-18 months.

“Such offerings will create a world-class support system enabling these sportspersons to elevate their performance. We are also committed to supporting the transformative Vision 2030, which acknowledges the importance of partnerships with the private sector to promote sports for wellbeing,” Dr Shamsheer added.

Burjeel is also in advanced discussions to operate and maintain a number of hospital assets in the Kingdom, as well as separate potential partnerships in the delivery of niche, specialised medical care.

