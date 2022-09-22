UAE: Building under construction partially collapses in Abu Dhabi

Police, civil defense teams call on public not to approach the site

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 11:46 AM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 12:09 PM

A building that was under construction in Abu Dhabi has partially collapsed.

According to an official tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense are currently dealing with the incident in the Al Bateen area.

The public has been asked not to approach the site and only get their information from official sources.

ALSO READ: