UAE: Building under construction partially collapses in Abu Dhabi

Currently in Dubai to open a new branch of a Kalari school, Meenakshi Amma speaks to Khaleej Times about her childhood, life and passion
A building that was under construction in Abu Dhabi has partially collapsed.
According to an official tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense are currently dealing with the incident in the Al Bateen area.
The public has been asked not to approach the site and only get their information from official sources.
ALSO READ:
Currently in Dubai to open a new branch of a Kalari school, Meenakshi Amma speaks to Khaleej Times about her childhood, life and passion
Rita Bufton to pen memoirs on a life well spent in the Emirate
Officials have warned the devices could cause adolescents to adopt aggressive behaviours, develop addictions, and even commit crimes
Return Economy Class fares for twice-weekly service to start from Dh1,800
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces the launch of a programme that will provide as many as 200,000 robots over the next 10 years
The Abu Dhabi campaign aims to alert motorists of the importance of following traffic regulations and encourage positive behaviour on the roads
These include a virtual tour where children will get to explore five different interactive exhibitions and the world's largest man-made safari
The authority took to Twitter to assure the public that specialists are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible