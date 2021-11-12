UAE: World’s first Warner Bros hotel opens its doors

'We are here now to imagine the future, design the future, and then execute,' official tells World Economic Forum
UAE22 hours ago
The world’s first Warner Bros-themed hotel opens its doors to guests on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island today.
The hotel features one of the finest collections of Warner Bros archives and offers bundles of surprises.
Guests can find Bugs Bunny offering room service, Daffy Duck awaiting them at restaurants, digital pillars playing 35 original content pieces created for the hotel, hallways filled with 400 artworks, staircase with artefacts and props, and more. The 257-room hotel is operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection brand.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman, Miral, said the opening of the hotel further positions Yas Island as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business.
“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with both Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Hilton, bringing world firsts and global hospitality offerings and experiences to Abu Dhabi," he said.
A stay in the hotel, which sits next to Warner Bros Abu Dhabi and near Yas Waterworld, ensures free access to theme parks on the island, too.
Pam Lifford, president, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences said it’s a “dream come true moment”.
“We always strive to be fan-focused and have developed an exceptional hospitality experience for them to further connect with the iconic Warner Bros brands, franchises, and characters they know and love. Guests visiting Warner Bros World right next door will have the ultimate encore to their park experience by relaxing and treating themselves to a stay at The WB Abu Dhabi.”
Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Hilton, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, noted The WB Abu Dhabi is the second of three hotels as part of the partnership with Miral.
Before entering the hotel, visitors can also catch the iconic Friends fountain and the all-new Batmobile from the highly anticipated The Batman.
There is a spiral staircase, which features select items including props such as Cowboy boots from the 1956 film Giant, worn by James Dean, Michael Keaton’s cowl from the 1989 film Batman, original drawing from The Great Gatsby and more.
There are five restaurants and the rooftop ‘Overlook’ offers a great view of the island.
Each guest will have access to the park as well as other Yas Island attractions for every night’s stay.
