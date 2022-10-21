UAE: British expats call political turmoil in UK 'embarrassing', 'unfortunate'

Most seem to believe Rishi Sunak is a top contender to take over the top post

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022

British expats in the UAE are shocked by the political turmoil back home, where a third prime minister will be at the helm within two months.

After just 45 days in office, Liz Truss stepped down, leaving the crisis-battered UK in further political and economic instability.

"The situation is absolutely embarrassing. The country is in complete turmoil. Political leaders talk big games… saying what they'll do and what they won't do just to get the votes. Once they get in, they do a complete U-turn. Then before you know it there is a vote of no confidence by the rest of the people involved and then we are back to square one," said Maxine Braddock, who is based in Dubai.

Maxine, referring to Truss' economic policies, budget and tax cuts that rocked the markets, said: "They are talking about increasing taxes and various other things. I think it's fair to say that most British citizens don't mind paying the tax if it's going to the right things such as police and doctors at the National Health Service (NHS). In England, the money is going to the wrong places."

While the race for No. 10 Downing Street intensifies, Denzil Pinto, Abu Dhabi-based British expat, noted the recent developments had shattered the country's stable image.

"The revolving doors of No. 10 Downing Street have seriously impacted the global image of the UK as a stable country. These are unfortunate incidents in the Kingdom's political landscape. There were lots of expectations (when Truss took office) but now it will be a tall ask for the next leader. I am sure there will be many who will be keen to become the next prime minister but it will be a huge challenge for the person."

Most expats seemed to believe Rishi Sunak was a top contender to become the next PM.

"Rishi Sunak is one of the topmost contenders according to me ... whether it's right or wrong I don't know, but I think going forward, he might replace Lizz Truss. I think we should have a general election now to let the country decide," said Maxine.

Lucy Davies, who lives in Dubai, underlined: "I really don't know who else it will be now. I don't see the Tories winning the next election. It's a complete disaster."

Lucy felt sorry for Truss, who is now the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

"I feel sorry for her as well. It must be embarrassing for her as well. But the overhaul that she tried to implement was too much. While she may be the figurehead, she is not doing everything on her own. Everything comes to her from her cabinet. I have been speaking to my mum back home and she is quite heavily interested in politics. She is virulently anti-Tories. She feels they've wasted an opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of very many people after Brexit and various other things."

