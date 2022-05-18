UAE space tourist’s Blue Origin flight launch delayed

UAE expat to be on fifth human space flight on Friday
UAE1 day ago
The launch of Blue Origin’s fifth human spaceflight that was supposed to carry a UAE expat to space this Friday has been postponed.
British expat Hamish Harding was supposed to travel to the edge of space along with five other customer astronauts.
During the final vehicle checks on Wednesday, it was apparently observed that one of New Shepard's back-up systems was not meeting the expectations for performance.
New Shepard is a fully reusable rocket manufactured by Blue Origin for space tourism. It has apparently made 15 uncrewed test launches.
In an abundance of caution, Blue Origin announced that the launch of NS-21 originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company on May 13 revealed that the sub-orbital flight will lift off from Launch Site on May 20.
The launch window was supposed to opens at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC (5.30pm local time).
ALSO READ:
The company announced that the crew flying on its NS-21 mission will include: Business jet pilot and Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding; investor and NS-19 Astronaut Evan Dick; electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta; civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha; adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson; and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo, Commander, USN (Ret.).The space tourism company Blue Origin, has launched 20 people on these flights since 2021.
This has also included company head and Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos and Candaian actor William Shatner best known for his performance of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek.
UAE expat to be on fifth human space flight on Friday
UAE1 day ago
Storm Center shares video from UAE Capital
UAE1 day ago
Healthcare workers wore armbands featuring the reassuring words and the phrase inspired the launch of a national campaign
UAE1 day ago
It aims to ensure the accuracy of information mentioned on the label
UAE1 day ago
Among the many cultural initiatives that flourished in recent times is the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
UAE1 day ago
He imbibes all the traits of a great leader and has faith in the immense potential of the UAE
UAE1 day ago
Business and expatriate community leaders are coming forward in droves to share their happiness, excitement and aspirations about the country’s future
UAE1 day ago
Saudi Crown Prince offered his condolences to UAE leaders
UAE1 day ago