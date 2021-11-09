UAE: Britain's youngest pilot dreamt of attending F1; Abu Dhabi brands took to Twitter to make it happen

Firefighters arrived at the site within five minutes
First, little Jacob Newson, known as Jacob the Pilot, conquered the skies. Now, thanks to a few top Abu Dhabi brands, another one of his dreams - to experience the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - is coming true.
Several brands, including Etihad Airways, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island and others, took to Twitter over the past few days to make arrangements for Jacob's visit.
Jacob is a seven-year-old old from Leeds, England, who aspires to join the Royal Air Force. He and his father Andy have been fundraising for the past two years, raising nearly 100,000 euros.
Now, he's coming to Abu Dhabi - and he'll be bringing his flying gear.
Etihad had tweeted out a message to Jacob on Sunday, writing: "A little birdie told us that you dream of going to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We would love to fly you and your dad to Abu Dhabi. @YMCOfficial, can you help too?”
To which Jacob responded: "Oh my goodness! I don’t think we’ve ever been so happy!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you. We are crying here !!!!"
On Tuesday, he confirmed that he would be coming to the Capital. “Hey @etihad & @ymcofficial. It’s official, I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and I’m bringing my flying gear."
The young boy and his father were inspired to raise funds for various causes after Red Arrows surprised the kid (who has always dreamt of being a pilot) at the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2019.
Andy had tweeted asking pilots and officers to return Jacob’s salute; to his surprise, the RAF’s aerobatic display team responded immediately.
Incidentally, Red Arrows had performed in Abu Dhabi and Dubai last month. They also had a stunning, 22-minute performance by eight Hawk jets over Dubai.
On Tuesday, Etihad replied to Jacob: “Looks like you're ready for some action! We started the countdown already."
