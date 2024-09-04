UAE: Bride dies in car accident just weeks after wedding

On Monday, the UAE President also held a meeting with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old newlywed bride passed away due to a car accident caused by a reckless driver. The collision, which occurred three weeks ago on Emirates Road in Sharjah, left Reem Ibrahim in a critical condition, resulting in extensive brain damage and subsequent coma.
The Emirati electrical engineer succumbed to her injuries on the morning of August 31.
Reem's uncle, Professor Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, told Khaleej Times: "I hope this issue gets circulated, as Reem is neither the first nor the last (casualty of reckless driving).”
Reem got married just three weeks prior to the accident. Her family and friends were still celebrating her new life when the tragedy struck.
Her mourning service was held in the same hall in Umm Al Quwain's Falaj Al Mualla area where she celebrated her wedding, marking a sorrowful end to what was supposed to be the beginning of a joyful journey. She was buried in Falaj Al Mualla Cemetery.
“The pain of losing Reem is indescribable,” added Dr Al Shamsi. “Her dreams and our joy with her were stolen in an instant.”
The accident took place when Reem's car was struck from behind at high speed by a reckless driver. The impact of the collision caused severe head injuries that led to complete brain damage.
Described by her family as a beloved daughter, Reem had turned 24 days before the accident. Her family, particularly her mother and grandmother, had been in constant distress, maintaining a vigil by her bedside until her passing. Her husband and friends are mourning the loss of a young woman who had so much life ahead of her.
In the wake of this tragedy, her family reflected on their grief, expressing their sorrow and disbelief at the sudden turn of events.
The incident has garnered great attention across the region. Multiple charity projects were raised by the community who donated to mosques, water wells and orphanages in Reem's memory. The projects reached their donation goals in a few hours.
As the community comes to terms with this profound loss, many are calling for increased awareness and stricter measures to prevent such tragedies on the roads.
Innovatech, where Reem worked, expressed deep sorrow in a condolence message, describing her as “a model of giving and dedication in her work who left a great impact on all her colleagues."
Reem's memory will be cherished by those who knew and loved her, and her story serves as a reminder of the the importance of responsible driving.
