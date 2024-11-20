UAE: Books starting at Dh1.99 on opening day as Big Bad Wolf sale returns

Photo: File

The Big Bad Wolf book sale, known as the 'world's greatest book sale', is back in Dubai for its sixth season, and will run from November 29 to December 9. With books starting at Dh1.99 on opening day, its largest collection of books, and discounts on different titles, the season will celebrate literature in all languages. The sixth season of the sale will be held in Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City.

As the event’s launch day coincides with the region’s 29th November sales extravaganza, dubbed “Orange Friday”, the opening day "is our way of celebrating the joy of reading while ensuring affordability remains at the heart of our mission,” said Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf. “With books starting at just Dh1.99, we hope to see readers from all walks of life come together to explore our vast collection.”

With a global mission of "changing the world one book at a time," the year's collections include topics such as good health & wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, and climate action. The book sale seeks to promote sustainability and inclusivity through literature, aligning with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Big Bad Wolf will showcase its largest ever collection of books, including a significant selection of Arabic literature, curated in collaboration with key partners such as the Sharjah Book Authority, Kalimat and Menassah, a prominent platform for Arab & International publishers.