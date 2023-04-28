UAE: Bodies of Sharjah suicide-murder victims flown home

Man had confessed in note that he killed his wife and children before taking his life

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 10:40 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM

The bodies of an Indian man, and his family, involved in a suicide-murder case in Sharjah have been flown home.

Last month, the 35-year-old man jumped off a residential building in Sharjah and confessed in a letter that he killed his wife and children before taking his life.

Bijender Singh, consul, Consular and Labour at the Indian Consulate in Dubai said, “The deaths were registered and the bodies of the Sharjah family who died earlier were repatriated today after necessary documents and other formalities were completed.”

He further added that the families of the deceased enquired about their belongings and other valuables. “They were told that paperwork would follow after the bodies were sent, as it would take some time,” he said.

Earlier Sharjah Police had revealed that forensic investigations showed that the husband poisoned the wife. Strangulation marks were found on the necks of the man’s two daughters, aged between 3 and 7. There were no signs of violence or resistance on the bodies of the wife and children.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the initial investigations confirmed that the man was a Sharjah resident but worked in a neighbouring emirate. It was also revealed that the man had no motives or financial crises that compelled him to jump from the 10th floor of an apartment.

It was at the end of March that the Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police received a call regarding a person falling from a tower in the Al Majaz area. Patrols from the Buhaira Police Station and teams from the National Ambulance rushed to the site but were unable to save the man’s life.

Upon searching the man, police found a paper with a note: 'I killed my wife and two daughters while they were inside the apartment.’

The police then obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to search the apartment, where the bodies of the wife and daughters were found.