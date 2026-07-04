You're 40 on paper, but is your body 50? What UAE doctors want you to know

Most people know exactly how old they are. But doctors say there is another age worth paying attention to, your biological age. Unlike the number on your identity card, this number reflects how well your heart, muscles, metabolism and other vital systems are ageing.

The topic has gained fresh attention after Dubai announced the establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority, an initiative aimed at positioning the emirate as a global hub for healthy ageing and preventive healthcare.

“Chronological age is simply the number of years we have lived. Biological age reflects how old our body truly feels and functions,” said Dr Rola Fayad, specialist in internal medicine at Burjeel Medical Center, Silicon Oasis.

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“It's influenced by our cells, metabolism, lifestyle, sleep, stress and overall health. Two people may be the same age on paper, but their bodies can be ageing at completely different speeds.”

Can your body really be older than you?

According to doctors, the answer is yes.

Dr Fayad said the gap between a person's chronological and biological age can sometimes be as much as 10 to 20 years.

“A healthy 40-year-old may biologically resemble someone in their early 30s, while another person of the same age with chronic inflammation, poor sleep or high visceral fat may have the biological age of someone in their 50s,” she said.

She added that appearances can often be misleading. “Someone may look healthy on the outside but have silent internal risks such as early arterial stiffness, elevated inflammation or insulin resistance. This is exactly why longevity medicine is gaining momentum; it helps us detect silent ageing early and intervene before disease appears.”

Doctors assess biological age using a combination of biomarkers, including blood sugar, cholesterol, inflammation, body composition, muscle mass and cardiovascular health. Some advanced assessments also use DNA-based testing to estimate how quickly the body's cells are ageing.

Why lifestyle matters

While genetics play a role, experts said that everyday habits have a major impact on how quickly the body ages. Dr Malathi Arshanapalai, group chief medical officer and group chief quality officer at Aster DM Healthcare, said chronic stress, poor sleep, smoking, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and obesity are among the biggest factors that accelerate biological ageing.

“These factors increase inflammation, oxidative stress and metabolic dysfunction, which gradually affect cellular health,” she said.

“The good news is that while ageing cannot be stopped, its pace can often be slowed through healthier habits,” she added.

“Better nutrition, regular exercise, quality sleep, stress management and maintaining a healthy weight can improve metabolic health, cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and overall resilience,” she said.

Aster offers this through Thrive by myAster, a preventive health programme that assesses 100 biomarkers to help detect potential health risks before symptoms appear.

Doctors said that people should not wait until they are older to focus on healthy ageing. “The ideal time to start is in your 30s, or even sooner,” said Dr Arshanapalai, noting that biological ageing tends to accelerate around the mid-40s and again around the age of 60.

She added that regular exercise, strength training, quality sleep, a balanced diet, stress management, avoiding smoking and maintaining social connections can all help people stay healthier for longer.

Growing interest in the UAE

Doctors said that the interest in longevity medicine is growing across the UAE as more residents shift their focus from treating illness to preventing it. Dr Adnan Ghazi Alkhalefeh, specialist in cardiology at NMC Royal Hospital, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, said demand is strongest among people aged between 35 and 60, although younger professionals are also seeking assessments because of a family history of heart disease, diabetes or obesity.

He said muscle strength, grip strength and cardiovascular fitness are among the strongest indicators of healthy ageing.

“Longevity is not simply about living longer, it is about extending the number of years spent in good health,” he said.

“By focusing on cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, nutrition, sleep and preventive screening, we can significantly improve both lifespan and healthspan.”

He added that sedentary jobs, stress and the UAE's hot climate can make staying active more challenging, but greater awareness and easier access to preventive healthcare are encouraging more residents to take charge of their long-term health.

Experts believe the newly established Dubai Longevity Authority could further accelerate that shift by promoting early risk assessment, personalised healthcare and preventive medicine.

Vikas Kharbanda, partner and healthcare and life sciences practice lead at Arthur D Little Middle East, said the authority could also attract global talent, investment and advanced healthcare technologies, strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for longevity and innovation.

“This initiative has the potential to strengthen Dubai's innovation ecosystem, attract global talent and investment, and create a world-class platform for the development of next-generation healthcare solutions,” he said.