UAE billionaire says businesses should not accept monopolies

He says that for the betterment of a country, it is important not to allow foreign companies to monopolise any industry

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Nov 2026, 1:45 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE billionaire Mohamed Alabbar said he is not in favour of monopolies and businesses should not accept them for their country.

“You should not accept a monopoly. We need to protect our society, our country, our region,” he said.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

 

Alabbar, who is chairman and founder of Emaar Properties and Noon, said he founded the latter to combat the hold that certain American countries had on delivery services in the UAE.

“I don't want one company to come in and control the e-commerce experience in our country,” he said. “That's why I have a problem with the big tech companies. I'm not sure this monopoly can continue. But I believe that AI is going to change (things).”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Noon is Alabbar’s e-commerce venture, which in recent years has introduced food delivery through quick deliveries, with its 9-minute delivery scheme being the first in the world, he claimed.

“How can you negotiate with Microsoft?” the businessman said, explaining that he is not in favour of monopolies held by American big tech companies — with one exception. “I negotiate with Meta, I don’t negotiate with anybody else.”

The Emirati magnate was speaking at Dubai Fintech Summit 2026, one of the region's largest fintech events, bringing together global financial leaders, regulators, investors, banks, and technology innovators to discuss AI in finance, digital assets, payments, WealthTech, sustainability, and the future of financial services. It is organised by DIFC as the flagship event of Dubai Future Finance Week.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Houthi media renew threats against Saudi Arabia airspace, Aramco

2

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

3

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

4

Visit Dubai to offer single-, multiple-entry tourist visa applications

5

Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war: Official