UAE billionaire businessman shares meal, serves Iftar to delivery riders

He also visited a Namshi facility to meet with workers during the holy month

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 5:28 PM

During the holy month of Ramadan, delivery riders were spotted across the UAE throughout the day. Especially around Iftar, roads would be filled with riders rushing to make their deliveries in time.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. In a heartwarming gesture, Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Noon broke his fast with delivery riders. He also visited a Namshi facility to meet with workers during the holy month.

In a post on Instagram, he said, "I’d like to express my gratitude to the Noon and Namshi frontline teams for their tireless service this Ramadan. Thank you for all the hard work and passion you bring to Noon and Namshi every day!"

The businessman put up a post on Instagram, sharing the moment with his social media followers. In the video, the billionaire is seen chatting with delivery riders as he humbly serves them Iftar.

He spent time with delivery riders who work for 'Noon in 15 minutes', which a is a delivery feature of the Noon app where groceries and other essentials can reach users in 15 minutes.

The businessman was then seen touring a Namshi facility, interacting with workers. Alabbar shared a hearty laugh with a worker and patted him on his back as he walked around the facility.

During Ramadan this year, food delivery apps received high volumes of orders around Iftar time. However, in order to deal with this effectively, a lot of applications displayed messages on their platforms, indicating that deliveries might take a while, whereas other apps suspended deliveries for half an hour.

