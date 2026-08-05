Winners from Palestine, India take home Dh100,000 in Big Ticket e-draw

Four lucky participants in the latest weekly Big Ticket e-draw — the last one for the month of July — won Dh100,000. Three of the winners are from India and one is from Palestine.

Each winner took home Dh25,000 and plan to use their winnings in different ways.

Paying off loans

Sijo Tomy, a 37-year-old builder from Kerala, India, has been living in Sharjah for the past 14 years. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been participating every month for the past four years as part of a group.

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Tomy said, “I’ve been taking part in Big Ticket every month with my group for the past four years. For this ticket, I selected a number that I’ve always considered lucky, so receiving the winning call made the moment feel even more special. I was very happy and honestly couldn’t believe that we had finally won.”

He added, “The prize will be split among the group, and I plan to use my share to cover some of my loans."

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Abdullah AbuFayadh, a 38-year-old Palestinian working in the electrical field, was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, where he continues to live with his family. He first heard about Big Ticket through a colleague and has been participating for several years, usually purchasing tickets every other month.

AbuFayadh said, “I selected the ticket using a combination of a lucky number and a random choice. When I received the winning call, I was so excited. It was such a happy moment, and I’m already looking forward to participating again.”

He added that plans to use part of the prize money to purchase more Big Ticket entries.

Splitting prize, paying off debts

Alsafi Thajuddin, a 41-year-old electrical draftsman from Kerala, India, has been working in Qatar since 2014 while his family remains back home. He first heard about Big Ticket through a friend while working in Dubai in 2017 and has been purchasing tickets on and off for the past five years as part of a group of his colleagues.

Thajuddin shared that the winning ticket was selected entirely at random. He said, “I felt really happy when I found out that we had won. It was a wonderful surprise for me and the entire group.”

He confirmed that the prize will be split among his colleagues, and he plans to use his share to pay off some of his debts.

Creating memories with family

Uday Sunkara, a 34-year-old engineer from Visakhapatnam, India, has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2016 with his family. He first discovered Big Ticket through social media and has been participating every month as part of a group of six people.

After receiving the winning call, Uday initially struggled to believe the news. It was only after switching on the television to verify the result that the excitement truly sank in. His first-ever winning ticket was chosen using his daughter's date of birth, making the experience especially memorable.

Uday plans to use his share of the prize to create special memories with his family and says he will continue participating in future draws.

Upcoming draws

A grand prize of Dh15 million is up for grabs, to be awarded to a lucky winner during the live draw on September 3. Five additional winners will also each receive an Dh100,000 consolation prize on the same evening.

Four participants will each receive Dh25,000 through Big Ticket’s weekly E-draws. Customers can follow the draws live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 7.30 pm on the respective E-draw dates and watch the winning names announced in real time.

Those who purchase one Big Ticket anytime during August will also be entered into The Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the September 3 live draw and will go on to play the game on October 3, where each participant could win up to Dh1 million cash prize.

Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion is also giving customers the opportunity to drive away in one of two luxury vehicles. The Land Rover Defender draw will take place on September 3, followed by the Nissan Patrol draw on October 3.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.