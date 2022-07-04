UAE: Big Ticket winner bags Dh15 million after trying for 2 years

He says he will spend the money on his kids and their future

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 8:11 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 8:14 AM

Safwan Nizameddin, a resident of Abu Dhabi, won the Dh15 million Big Ticket. He is the first winner from Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Nizameddin has been purchasing tickets every month for the last two years.

On receiving the winning call, he said to Big Ticket representatives: “I was expecting your call today believe it or not! When the phone rang, I just knew that I won, I had a very strong instinctual feeling. I will be spending this money on my 3 beautiful kids and investing in their future.”

Here are the other winners:

Dream Car Maserati Ghibli Jebaramya Varatharaj 020021 India Grand Prize Dh15 Million Safwan Nizameddin 011830 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2nd Prize Dh1 Million Gomes Francis Boniface 277709 India 3rd Prize Dh100,000 Mohamed Ashraf 223246 India 4th Prize Dh50,000 Sonu Mathew 258613 India

The upcoming August draw will give one lucky winner a chance to win the Dh12 Million with Big Ticket. A second prize amount of Dh1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of Dh100,000 and fourth prize amount of Dh50,000.

