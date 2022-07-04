UAE: Big Ticket winner bags Dh15 million after trying for 2 years

No casualties were reported in the incident
Safwan Nizameddin, a resident of Abu Dhabi, won the Dh15 million Big Ticket. He is the first winner from Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Nizameddin has been purchasing tickets every month for the last two years.
On receiving the winning call, he said to Big Ticket representatives: “I was expecting your call today believe it or not! When the phone rang, I just knew that I won, I had a very strong instinctual feeling. I will be spending this money on my 3 beautiful kids and investing in their future.”
Here are the other winners:
|Dream Car
|Maserati Ghibli
|Jebaramya Varatharaj
|020021
|India
|Grand Prize
|Dh15 Million
|Safwan Nizameddin
|011830
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|2nd Prize
|Dh1 Million
|Gomes Francis Boniface
|277709
|India
|3rd Prize
|Dh100,000
|Mohamed Ashraf
|223246
|India
|4th Prize
|Dh50,000
|Sonu Mathew
|258613
|India
The upcoming August draw will give one lucky winner a chance to win the Dh12 Million with Big Ticket. A second prize amount of Dh1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of Dh100,000 and fourth prize amount of Dh50,000.
