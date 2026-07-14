Support family, open new business: How Big Ticket weekly draw winners plan to spend prize

Big Ticket has revealed that four expats from Bangladesh and Armenia have bagged Dh100,000, in the first weekly e-draw of this month.

These expats have shared their aspirations and plans for how they intend to use their winning amount of Dh25,000. One intends to save up for his daughter's life and education, while another plans to open a new business.

The first winner, Md Shafikul Islam, works in a car garage and has been living in the UAE for the past 16 years.

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After purchasing his first ticket a few years ago, he took a break before returning two years ago and has been participating every month since then as part of a group. The 33-year-old from Bangladesh said that he was "extremely happy" to receive the call adding that it was the first time he won.

Mohammed Amdad Ullah, the second winner, revealed that he always buys his tickets from the Al Ain store and chooses tickets that begin with zero.

The 46-year-old business owner from Bangladesh, who has been a UAE resident for 16 years, says he plans to invest his winnings back into his business.

Raphael Topalian, the third winner, said that he usually takes his time to decide the number he chooses, but went by instinct this time. He said: “When I opened the Big Ticket website, the first ticket number that caught my eye was the one I selected. Usually, I take my time and go through the different numbers before making a choice, but this time I simply trusted my instinct.”

The 59-year-old, originally from Armenia and born in Lebanon, has been living in the UAE for the past 26 years.

Speaking about his plans, Raphael shared that he intends to use part of the prize to support his family, with a portion set aside for his daughter.

The final winner, Mohammad Harunur, who hails from Bangladesh was thrilled to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one.

This July one lucky winner will take home the grand prize of Dh20 million during the live draw on August 3, while five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 in consolation prizes on the same night.

Three weekly e-draws remain with four winners each receiving Dh25,000. Customers can tune in to watch the weekly E-draws live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 7.30pm.

Customers who purchase one Big Ticket any time during July will also be entered into The Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the August 3 live draw and will go on to play the game on September 3, where each participant could win up to Dh1 million cash prize.