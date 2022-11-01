UAE: Big Ticket invites public to attend live raffle draw for a chance to win Dh10,000

Cash prizes worth up to Dh25 million are up for grabs at the event, to be held next to the arrivals hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport on November 3

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 2:25 PM

Big Ticket is set to host its first outdoor live raffle draw of the year in Abu Dhabi and the general public attending the event stand a chance to win Dh10,000 and more.

Series 245 with a grand prize of Dh25 million will be held outdoors next to the arrivals hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Thursday, November 3.

In addition to the grand prize, 13 lucky individuals will walk away with guaranteed cash prizes, including a second prize of Dh1 million, a third prize of Dh100,000, fourth prize of 50,000 and 10 others will bag Dh20,000 each.

Attendees to the event will enter a special draw and one lucky individual will win Dh10,000. All attendees will also be entered into a second special raffle that will offer them the opportunity to interact directly with hosts Richard and Bouchra.

Ten tickets will be drawn from the drum and the chosen participants will be invited on stage to help select the winning tickets for the night too.

Attendees who purchased Big Tickets during the month of October will also receive a token ahead of the show that will grant them access to participate in one of three games: Spin the Wheel, The Vault, and Toss the Ring. The winners will take home electronic gadgets such as wireless headphones, wireless earphones, smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, or raffle tickets to the upcoming series 246 draw.

Gates for the event opens at 5pm and the draw starts by 7.30pm.

