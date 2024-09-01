UAE: Big Ticket announces Dh20-million prize money for September

At least one family member must know about Basic Life Support, a former senior lifeguard said
Big Ticket is offering a guaranteed Dh20 million grand prize this month. The grand prize is up for grabs for anyone who purchases tickets. Customers who buy the tickets will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where three winners will have a chance to win Dh100,000 each.
In addition to the guaranteed Dh20 million grand prize, ten lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the October 3 live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Maserati Ghibli, worth Dh400,000. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is only Dh150, and as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.
Every Tuesday starting September 10 until October 1, three winners will have the chance to win Dh100,000 on the e-draw.
Ticket purchases can be made online only through www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every daily electronic draw.
