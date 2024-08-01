UAE: Big Ticket announces Dh15-million prize money for August

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 3:45 PM

Big Ticket is offering a guaranteed Dh15 million grand prize this month. Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also enter into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one individual will take home Dh50,000.

In addition to the guaranteed Dh15 million grand prize, ten lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the September 3 live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is only Dh150, and as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

Customers of Big Ticket will automatically enter into the daily electronic draw the day after their purchase for a chance to win Dh50,000. Big Ticket is giving away a total of Dh1,550,000 in cash prizes during its daily e-draw, bringing the total number of daily winners to 31 by celebrating one winner every day.

Big Ticket will hold the live draw on August 3 at 2:30pm on Big Ticket’s official Facebook page, where participants will have a chance to win free Big Tickets by participating in “Bouchra’s Big Question” segment where two winners will each walk away with one Big Ticket and one Dream Car ticket.