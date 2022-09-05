UAE: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi issues fraud alert over fake raffle draw page

Sector faces severe shortage of professionals as it recovers from Covid-19 setbacks
Popular mega raffle draw Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has issued an alert, warning the public of a fake social media account that claims to be its "second account".
In an Instagram Story, the official Big Ticket account (@bigticketauh) shared a screenshot of the poser page which bears the handle "@bigtiicketauh".
The UAE authorities have repeatedly warned of scammers who pretend to be an established entity in the country. In many cases, those who fall victim to such rackets end up revealing personal information that fraudsters use to steal money.
Earlier this year, the police alerted the public to social media ads offering "government services" for a nominal fee. These scammers posed as representatives of licensed companies that specialise in "completing residency requirements, vehicle license papers, school enrolments," among others. Several residents filed complaints after losing money.
The police had previously warned the community against interacting with unofficial social media accounts and disclosing personal information online or over the phone. Many of the perpetrators behind such scams are part of an organised fraud network, they added.
