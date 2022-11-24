UAE believes diplomacy remains the only viable way to end Russia-Ukraine crisis: Minister

Collaboration between public and private sector important, says top official
Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, issued a statement that reads as follows:
"Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has called for de-escalation and dialogue, and has supported all diplomatic initiatives in this regard. The UAE firmly believes that diplomacy remains the only viable way to end the crisis, and shares the international community's deep concerns about the repercussions of the current situation on civilians in and out of Ukraine, and regional and international peace, security and stability."
"In times of conflict, our collective responsibility is to leave no stone unturned towards identifying and pursuing paths that bring about a peaceful and swift resolution of crises."
ALSO READ:
"As such, the UAE remains firmly committed to help keep channels of communication open, encourage dialogue, support diplomacy, leveraging all the tools at our disposal to alleviate suffering and find a peaceful and sustainable solution that enhances international peace and security and ends the humanitarian impact on civilians," the statement added.
Collaboration between public and private sector important, says top official
Emirate counts on the role of the private sector to meet the net zero target, says senior official
The annual meetings brought together all government entities to discuss challenges and strategies related to the country’s development plan
Three others drive home with luxury vehicles, including a school teacher in Fujairah who won a BMW car
Led by Stanford scientists, the list comprises two databases that rank global researchers in 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields
He says he will also purchase a flat in Dubai so his family can live in this 'city of dreams'
A photo released by the cops shows a 4WD driving against the traffic at a roundabout
There is plenty more on offer for visitors, including a performance by Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, and the chance to win flight tickets to a destination of their choice