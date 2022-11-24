UAE believes diplomacy remains the only viable way to end Russia-Ukraine crisis: Minister

Thu 24 Nov 2022

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, issued a statement that reads as follows:

"Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has called for de-escalation and dialogue, and has supported all diplomatic initiatives in this regard. The UAE firmly believes that diplomacy remains the only viable way to end the crisis, and shares the international community's deep concerns about the repercussions of the current situation on civilians in and out of Ukraine, and regional and international peace, security and stability."

"In times of conflict, our collective responsibility is to leave no stone unturned towards identifying and pursuing paths that bring about a peaceful and swift resolution of crises."

"As such, the UAE remains firmly committed to help keep channels of communication open, encourage dialogue, support diplomacy, leveraging all the tools at our disposal to alleviate suffering and find a peaceful and sustainable solution that enhances international peace and security and ends the humanitarian impact on civilians," the statement added.