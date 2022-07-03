UAE: Beachgoers asked to remain cautious, follow safety protocol

Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad also joined the Friday prayer
A month-long awareness campaign has been launched by authorities to reduce drowning accidents on beaches.
Fujairah Police launched the “Safe Summer Without Drowning” campaign on Saturday, in cooperation with the Civil Defence Department.
Flyers will be provided to those who go to the beach informing them of safety standards and rules while swimming. These flyers will be printed in three languages, English, Hindi and Urdu.
Captain Mohamed Hassan Al Basri, Head of the Media and Public Relations Department at Fujairah Police, said that the campaign had been launched at the beginning of the summer season to prevent drowning accidents in beaches and pools.
Families have been asked to exercise caution when bringing children to the beach.
Beachgoers have also been informed that they must wear a life jacket and refrain from swimming in the sea post-sunset.
The awareness campaign will target public beaches, resorts and hotels.
