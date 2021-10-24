The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
Aldar Properties will create employment opportunities for 1,000 UAE nationals over the next five years in line with the ambitious Emiratisation goals set out in the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative.
The announcement reaffirms the company’s commitment to increase Emiratisation levels in the private sector and develop the next generation of highly skilled local talent in partnership with the UAE government to support its NAFIS programme. NAFIS is a federal programme to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector.
A total of 200 roles will be created each year for five years across Aldar’s various subsidiaries and partner companies, with positions available for fresh graduates as well as experienced professionals. To broaden the impact of the commitment, the 1,000 jobs created will include direct roles across Aldar’s entire business, as well as indirect roles with partners and suppliers in line with Aldar’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme requirements.
Through this initiative, the company will provide local talent with progressive career opportunities in roles related to investment and development management, education, retail, and hospitality amongst others. There will also be opportunities in specialist areas including sustainability, innovation, digital transformation, data and analytics, and sales.
Currently, UAE nationals represent half of Aldar’s executive management team and hold CEO positions at Aldar Group, Aldar Investment, Aldar Projects, and Aldar Ventures. 32 percent of department head roles are occupied by Emiratis, including the Strategy and Transformation, Sustainability, Marketing and Communications, Procurement, IT, Commercial, Portfolio Management, Investment Finance, and People, Culture and Performance departments.
Also, 18.7 percent of all senior roles in the organisation are held by Emirati women.
Around 53 percent of Aldar’s local employees are under the age of 35 and this initiative will seek to further increase the number of young Emiratis working within the Group. This focus on youth is also supported by Aldar’s graduate programmes and a recent partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to offer opportunities to young UAE nationals.
Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Properties, said, "The Projects of the 50 initiative launched by the leadership of the UAE is set to guide the sustainable, long-term growth of the country and its people. We are proud to play a leading role in activating the private sector’s contribution to this important initiative.
"We are committed to offering the next generation of Emirati talent an opportunity to build their careers in a business with high ambitions, a solid growth trajectory, and diverse business interests. By driving the adoption of this initiative, we will deliver on our purpose as a responsible organisation and be an active enabler of the continued development of our national economy."
