UAE: Indian entrepreneur honours Kerala football heroes with Dh520,000 in cash prizes

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil had promised the reward if his home state won the match against West Bengal

Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 6:34 PM Last updated: Fri 6 May 2022, 6:37 PM

Kerala football team, the winners of India’s prestigious Santosh Trophy 2022, were presented with Dh520,000 in cash prizes by UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil at a glittering ceremony attended by three generations of players.

Kerala defeated West Bengal 5-4 on penalties to clinch their seventh trophy. And as he had promised if his home state won, the chairman and MD of VPS Healthcare not only gave the big cash prize of Rs1 crore (more than Dh477,000) to the triumphant squad but added Rs10 lakhs (more than Dh47,700) for the goal scorers during the tournament.

During the felicitation ceremony held in Kerala’s Kochi, three generations of football players came together – a rare instance. Santosh Trophy-winning former captains – Kurikesh Mathew (1993), V. Sivakumar (2001), Sylvester Ignatius (2004), Rahul Dev (2018), and Anitha Sathyan, the wife of late VP Sathyan (1992), and other top names like I.M. Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri and Asif Saheer, and former coaches T.A. Jaffer and M. Peethambaran were present. The 1973 trophy-winning captain late T.K.S Mani’s family members couldn’t attend and conveyed their wishes.

On behalf of Dr Vayalil, who followed the ceremony from Dubai, VPS Healthcare India head Hafiz Ali Ullat and corporate communications and CSR head Dr Rajeev Mangottil presented the cheque to the victorious squad.

Kerala captain Jijo Joseph said the prize money will be a big motivation for sportspersons.

“I feel that a selfless interest in sports guides decisions like these, which will lead to the growth of sports in the country.”

Vijayan, a legendary football star and former captain of the Indian team, stressed that such an event was a “great honour” for players and coaches.

“I don’t think such an event has ever been held in the state. This gives us immense happiness.”

He urged Dr Vayalil to start an academy at the grassroots level in Kerala.

Anitha Sathyan remembered her husband, a legendary captain’s struggles throughout his career.

“I am sure such initiatives will be an impetus for the new generation to walk the path,” she said, adding that extending financial aid to players during their playing career would help them achieve their dreams.

Dr Vayalil hoped that sportspersons would be encouraged to achieve more in their careers.

“It is the collective responsibility of society to recognise their hard work. Victories are not made in a day. For all seven title-winning performances, the players put in a lot of effort. I believe this get-together will document those efforts and lay a strong foundation for the future of football in the state,” he said.

Current team head coach Bino George thanked Dr Vayalil for bringing all football legends together.

“This prize money is a motivation, and I am sure more people will come into sports with this kind of support,” the coach added.

At the end, former coaches and captains were presented mementoes and special gifts.