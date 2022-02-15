Look: UAE-based company to carry first artwork to the moon in official mission

Sacha Jafri’s original work will be placed on the surface of the moon, initiating the release of a five-series NFT Charitable Collection.

A UAE-based company is planning to send the world’s first official art mission in history, to the moon in the year 2022.

The first painting headed to a Lunar odyssey is titled, “We Rise Together, By Moonlight” and was created by contemporary British artist Sacha Jafri.

The space-bound painting will be placed on the moon with the help of a company called Selenian, a pioneering company that specializes in the curation of art in space, in collaboration with Spacebit, Astrobotic, and Nasa through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

The landing site will then become a world heritage landmark preserved forever.

How was the artwork created?

Jafri has used an aerospace grade aluminium gold plate as his canvas for the artwork to be fully resilient to the lunar conditions and to last eternally on the Moon.

Jafri’s original work will be placed on the surface of the moon triggering the release of a five-series NFT (non-fungible tokens or digital assets) Charitable Collection.

The original work will rest in the solitude of the moon, emanating energy back to Earth.

Five NFTs will launch to commemorate each stage of the mission – from the rocket launch entering the stratosphere, the Earth circumnavigation, the moon slingshot, the moon landing and the legacy of the eternal artwork on the moon.

Global Artist & Humanitarian, Sacha Jafri said, “Our future is not technology, our future is human; with expression and embrace comes our new world, aided by technology but driven by humanity. The placement of my moon landed artwork aims to reconnect humanity to ourselves, each other, our creator and ultimately to 'The Soul of the Earth'. My hope is for a humanity that vibrates at a higher frequency that embraces humility, understands the power of universal consciousness, realizes the fragility of our planet and engages in the beauty that surrounds us.”

Jafri’s piece ‘We Rise Together – with the Light of the Moon’ will be placed alongside Nasa scientific payloads, along with other instruments and technologies.

Recently, Jafri’s work The Journey of Humanity, a charitable project – which holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest painting on canvas - became the second most expensive painting ever sold in auction by a living artist when it fetched $62 million US dollars in March 2021.

Jafri has raised more than any other artist in history for charitable foundations and has received a United Nations Award for humanitarian work.

Co-Founder, Selenian, James Khazaei, opines, “Just as Armstrong left the first footprint on the surface of the moon, Selenian is now set to leave the legacy of the moon’s first official artwork by Sacha Jafri on the lunar surface. Our ultimate goal is to be the gateway portal to Space and the Moon for physical and digital art assets, through artworks, NFTs, tokenization and the Metaverse, in turn giving back to the humanity community with purpose and utility here on Earth’.

The mission also sees the launch of Jafri's Cryptonaut Series - 10,000 Cryptonauts derived from Sacha Jafri's original drawings to be announced before the launch.

A percentage of the funds raised from the Moon mission is pledged to charities that focus on equality for all, sustainability, education and health.

Founder, Spacebit, Pavlo Tanasyuk, said, “Sacha Jafri’s work will be the first artwork on the Moon of such scale and significance. It will be preserved on the lunar surface, out of reach, forever. I believe in the future where symbiosis of art and engineering will form a new wave of space exploration that will become a powerful tool to inspire, educate and give back to humanity”.

Vice President of Business Development, Astrobotic, Dan Hendrickson, opines: "Astrobotic is thrilled to be delivering Sacha Jafri’s historic Artwork to the Moon. We believe space is for everyone, and Sacha’s artwork is the perfect embodiment of that spirit. When the artwork touches down on the surface of the Moon, it will be a powerful reminder of how the arts inspire creative thinking and make our world a better place.”