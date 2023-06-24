UAE-based AI, cloud computing company celebrates 5 year anniversary with major event

Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023

G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company, commemorated its five-year anniversary by hosting Supercharged, an all-employee town hall event inspired by AI’s potential to be a game-changing utility that supercharges every process or industry. The event featured remarks from G42 Group CEO Peng Xiao and guest speakers including Alex Kipman, a world-renowned technologist and inventor among others.

Since its founding in 2018, G42 has been a force multiplier of the UAE’s innovation and digital transformation efforts, contributing to the country’s ability to compete within the global AI market.

At the event, Peng Xiao talked about the company’s humble beginnings, its journey so far, its promising future and the importance of relationships.

Looking ahead, G42 is set to remain at the forefront of breakthrough technologies, including quantum computing, genomics, personalized healthcare, smart mobility, and sustainability, leveraging its vast partnership network to pioneer the development of visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow.

Over the past five years, G42 has experienced consistent growth and expansion, as the adoption of AI technologies is transforming industries around the world. Since its beginning as a 30-person team, G42 has evolved into a dynamic and diverse community of over 22,000 AI experts, engineers, and visionaries, made up of more than 85 nationalities. The company’s growth reflects its employees' commitment to championing AI as a solution, and pushing its boundaries to solve the world's most complex problems.

Some of G42’s most impactful endeavors in the last five years include:

● Leading the COVID-19 Response: G42 Healthcare was at the forefront of the UAE’s COVID-19 response – both in diagnostics and prevention. G42 Healthcare set up Biogenix Labs in just 14 days to cater to the urgent scale-up for COVID-19 testing needed in early 2020. G42 then partnered with Sinopharm to accelerate the development of a vaccine to support the global community in its fight against the pandemic, and established Hayat Biotech, to launch the first COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in the Arab world.

● Collaboration and Partnerships: Over the years, G42 partnered with some of the leading organizations globally including AstraZeneca, AWS, Cisco, IBM, Illumina, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Schlumberger, among many others. G42 also entered a multi-year partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team aimed at unleashing the full potential of artificial intelligence in motorsports.

● Revolutionizing Healthcare in the UAE: In partnership with the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, G42 Healthcare launched the Emirati Genome Program, now a federal initiative, to use genomic data to improve the health of the Emirati population and accelerate the transition to a preventative and personalized healthcare system. Additionally, in 2023, G42 and Mubadala came together to launch M42, a first-of-its kind, tech enabled integrated healthcare company, that quickly became the largest healthcare company in the Middle East.

● Transforming Oil and Gas Energy: In 2021, G42 entered a joint venture with ADNOC to form AIQ, an entity established to develop and commercialize market-leading AI-based technological solutions for the oil and gas industry. AIQ has since formed partnerships with, and invested in, future energy-tech companies to usher in the energy transition.

● Business Expansion: G42 expanded upon its portfolio of operating companies in 2020 when it acquired Bayanat (today a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions), Khazna Data Centers (experts in designing, building and operating state-of-the-art wholesale data centers), and Injazat (a firm that offers and manages innovative end-to-end digital solutions and platforms, tailored to industry specific needs).

● Investing Globally: G42 became the first UAE company to establish an international office in Israel in 2020 after the historic Abraham Accords, establishing a formal business presence and strengthening the relationship between the two countries, setting a foundation for bilateral economic growth. G42 also established the 42X Fund in 2022 to turbocharge global innovation by investing in late-stage growth companies.

● Revolutionizing Mobility: Abu Dhabi has become the first city with a commercial autonomous taxi service as Bayanat launched phase I trials of its autonomous taxi, TXAI, in 2021. Bayanat has continued to provide mobility solutions and recently launched a fleet of autonomous “robo buses” in Abu Dhabi. ● Championing Public Safety: As the premier AI partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, G42 provided computer vision technology and analytics capabilities, allowing for a safe and seamless experience for the more than 25 million visitors throughout the duration of the event, serving as a model for operational excellence in the post-pandemic world. ● Leading IPOs in the UAE: In 2022, Bayanat became the first and only listed geospatial intelligence company in the MENA region and its successful IPO was oversubscribed 41 times within hours of the subscription open period. Several months later, Presight’s IPO continued to fuel the IPO boom in the MENA region and illustrated investors’ appetite for AI technology, oversubscribing 136 times in aggregate.

● Supporting Employees: G42 was recognized by the global research, training and consulting firm, Great Place to Work, as one of the top 25 large best workplaces in the UAE in 2023.

As G42 enters its next chapter, it remains focused on driving AI advancements and fostering collaboration – ensuring the ethical and responsible development of AI technologies that benefit all of humanity. G42 is committed to its pursuit of exploring new frontiers through the advancement of AI, doing so in a way that is sustainable for the environment and grounded in authenticity, trust, innovation and integrity.

G42 is a technology holding group, global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating the world over, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society's most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the MENA region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the digital infrastructure for tomorrow's world. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.