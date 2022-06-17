UAE: Barakah nuclear power plant gets Unit 3 operating licence

Licence has been issued for a period of 60 years

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 2:39 PM

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) granted the operating licence for Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region.

The operating licence authorises the plant operator Nawah Energy Company to commission and operate Unit 3, said Hamad Al Kaabi, the UAE’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and deputy chairman of the FANR.

“This is another historic moment for the UAE, being the first Arab country in the region to operate a nuclear power plant. This milestone was achieved because of the UAE’s vision and its leadership to build a peaceful nuclear energy programme to cater for the future needs of energy in the country,” Al Kaabi said during a press conference held at FANR headquarters.

Al Kaabi noted that the UAE Nuclear Policy was released in 2008. It is a major contributor to the UAE’s initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

“The UAE remains committed to the highest standards of nuclear safety.”

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR, said the operating licence has been issued for a period of 60 years.

“FANR has taken all the necessary verifications to ensure Unit 3 is ready to operate. It has reviewed more than 14,000 pages of the application. It also conducted more than 120 inspections at the plant to ensure that it meets all regulatory requirements. Now, Nawah Energy Company is ready to operate Unit 3,” Viktorsson added.