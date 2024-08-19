UAE: Priests at BAPS Hindu temple tie rakhis to blue-collar workers on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan festival being celebrated at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photos: Supplied

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, marked its first Raksha Bandhan festival since its official opening with two days of ceremonies and engagement with community members, including blue-collar workers, from across the UAE.

Raksha Bandhan, a traditional Hindu festival, celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers.

In a special programme held to honour the workers, the companies transported their staff in buses to the temple. On Sunday, about 2,500 visitors and workers were warmly welcomed by the priests. Each visitor received a rakhi — a sacred thread symbolising love and protection — that was tied on their right wrist. Traditional devotional songs were performed with instruments such as the tabla, harmonium, and sitar.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, explained the cultural significance of the festival.

“On this auspicious day, we pray that may God guide and guard every worker, every visitor, and every leader of this beautiful nation and all those who call the UAE their home.”

Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day.

"I am at a loss for words. It feels like home, as though I am present with my family,” said Ranjit Singh, a worker.

Pradip, a worker from Sharjah, shared a sentiment echoed by many attendees.

“I feel so happy to be part of this celebration. We are grateful to the swamis and Mandir for inviting us to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.”

Vinod Kumar Pal, a worker from Ras Al Khaimah, noted: “When the swami tied the rakhi, I felt truly blessed. It reminded me of my sister back home, tying rakhi to me.”