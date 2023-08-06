UAE bans travel to Lebanon for citizens amid ongoing tensions

UAE doctor removes a golf ball-sized tumour, ending patient's 3-year struggle with nasal breathing
UAE has reminded citizens of the travel ban that has been issued for Lebanon.
In a post on Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it "stresses the importance of adhering to the previously issued decision to prevent UAE citizens from travelling to Lebanon".
The authority also provided a number in case of emergency: 0097180024.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory and to avoid approaching areas where there have been armed clashes, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement posted late on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The kingdom did not specify which areas in Lebanon that it was advising its citizens to avoid.
The embassy stressed "the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon," the statement added.
Kuwait also issued an advisory early on Saturday calling on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid "areas of security disturbances" but stopped short of asking them to leave the country, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign ministry posted on X.
