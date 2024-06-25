UAE banks begin rolling out infrastructure for Jaywan card cash withdrawal

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:12 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:10 PM

UAE banks have begun rolling out the necessary infrastructure to accept Jaywan debit card and preparing their ATM network to enable cash withdrawals.

Currently, Ajman Bank is among the first banks in the UAE to successfully integrate Jaywan card acceptance across its ATM network, according to a press statement released by the bank.

Operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, the soon-to-be-launched Jaywan card is being progressively integrated across all payment channels, including ATMs, point of sale, and e-commerce.

The Shariah-compliant Ajman Bank announced on Tuesday that it ready to accept the card across its ATM network for cash withdrawals once launched.

In addition, Habib Bank AG Zurich has also indicated at its ATMs that the Jaywan debit card is accepted for cash withdrawals, along with other cards.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, the card will be rolled out in stages over the next two and a half years, replacing more than 10 million debit cards currently in circulation in the country. UAE residents will initially be able to use the card for cash withdrawals and payments locally, and later in the GCC and other foreign markets.