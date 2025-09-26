  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE visa ban rumours: Bangladeshis asked to be 'careful' when sharing news online

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UAE earlier clarified that reports circulating on social media of a visa ban on Bangladeshi citizens by UAE are not attributed to any government officials

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 9:27 AM

The Bangladesh Embassy in the UAE has advised its citizens in the Emirates not to be misled by baseless news and to exercise caution when sharing news on social media.

This statement by the Bangladeshi missions in the UAE comes after some online media outlets reported that UAE has banned visas for certain nationalities, including Bangladeshi citizens, for next year.

“Bangladeshis living in Bangladesh and the UAE are advised not to get confused by such baseless publications. The Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi expects everyone to be more careful while publishing/sharing news or information,” it said in a statement.

The UAE has strict rules in place for social media in the country, which penalize people for spreading misinformation, rumours, or defaming someone online. The residents should not deliberately spread false news, forged or fabricated documents, or falsely attribute them to others. Also, they must not spread rumours or share misleading news that could cause harm to the economic system of the country.

Tareq Ahmed, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UAE, earlier clarified that the reports circulating on social media and some websites about visa ban on Bangladeshi citizens by the UAE are not attributed to any UAE government officials.

According to Global Media Insight, there are around 0.84 million Bangladeshi nationals living in the UAE, accounting for 7.4 per cent of the Arab country’s population. They are the third largest foreign nationals after Indian and Pakistani citizens, working across various field of life.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi said the information circulated by the said website is not correct and several discrepancies have been found in the website.

“Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have confirmed that there was no official announcement from the relevant authorities in this regard,” said the embassy. 