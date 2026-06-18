How will social media platforms implement UAE's new under-15 ban?

The UAE on Thursday approved a new law setting the minimum age for social media use. It bans children under 15 from creating or using personal social media accounts and restricts their access to the platforms' full features.

So what does this mean in practical terms, and how will platforms enforce these age limits? Under the new resolution, social media companies will be required to actively monitor accounts created by users under 15 and take immediate action. Such accounts will be suspended or disabled in line with the law.

Children between the ages of 15 and 16 will be allowed regulated access to these platforms, but their accounts will be subject to enhanced safety controls and protective measures.

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How platforms will verify users’ ages

Currently, platforms allow users to self-declare their age. This system is not considered a reliable method for verifying children's ages. Under the new rules, that will no longer be sufficient.

How will this actually work? Platforms will be required to use age-verification mechanisms to verify a child's digital identity.

They can use AI-supported technologies, such as biometric tools or other mechanisms approved by the Child Digital Safety Council, to ensure a high level of accuracy in determining user age.

Verification mechanisms will be subject to regular review, and clear information will be provided to users on how they operate.

How will children's data be used and/or stored?

Age verification measures will be implemented following the highest standards of child privacy and personal data protection, including minimising data collection, securing data processing, and ensuring data is not retained beyond the necessary period.

Data on children using social media will not be used for personalised advertising based on tracking or behavioural profiling. Their personal data will not be processed for commercial purposes that require tracking their digital activities.

What if a parent allows their child to access social media?

Even if parents consent to their child accessing social media platforms, this will not constitute a valid exemption.

Parents of children ages 15 to 16 will be given controls to configure their child's account settings. They, however, will not be able to override preset restrictions.

Caregivers will also be held responsible for supervising their child's digital activity and teaching them safe online practices.

Role of authorities in implementation

The National Media Authority and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority will supervise the platforms' compliance.

These authorities will be able to take all necessary measures in the event of non-compliance, including issuing warnings to the platforms, partially or fully blocking them, or imposing applicable administrative penalties.

The Child Digital Safety Council will also assess the risks and impacts associated with children's access to social media platforms and propose the necessary measures to address and mitigate them. The Council will ensure the effective implementation of the resolution and the continuous development of the child digital safety framework.