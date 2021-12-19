UAE-Bahraini nanosatellite to take off for International Space Station on Tuesday

Surveillance footage shows how reckless lane indiscipline can be
Marking a major milestone of cooperation in space science, a joint UAE-Bahrain nanosatellite named ‘Light-I’ will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) soon.
‘Light-1’ will take off take off onboard a SpaceX CRS-24 flight on board a Falcon 9 rocket on December 21. It is set to explore cosmic gamma-ray flashes (high-energy discharges of photons).
For this, the nanosatellite has undergone rigorous safety and environmental tests for thermal and vibration and communication systems.
It will get deployed from the Japanese Experiment Module (KIBO) in the ISS into orbit under supervision from the Japanese Aerospace Space Agency (JAXA).
The nanosatellite was built and designed in collaboration between the UAE Space Agency and Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA).
The research spacecraft was developed by leading Bahraini and Emirati engineers and scientists working from laboratories in the UAE. The team is made up of 23 students, including nine Bahrainis and 14 Emiratis from Khalifa University and NYU Abu Dhabi.
