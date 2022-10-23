UAE-Bahrain relations based on strong pillars of fraternity: King Hamad

The Bahrain King receives UAE Minister Sheikh abdullah, praises Emirates' role in laying the foundation for security and stability in the region

Sun 23 Oct 2022

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom to participate in the 10th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee.

The UAE top diplomat conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the Kingdom and to its people. King Hamad reciprocated the greetings.

King Hamad reiterated his pride of the deeply rooted, historical relations between the two nations, which, he said, are based on strong pillars of fraternity, common visions, understanding and close coordination.

The King praised the fruitful results of the meetings of the joint higher committee on strengthening collaboration between the two nations in various fields.

The King valued the noble position of the UAE in support of Bahrain and its people, praising Emirates' pivotal, active role at the regional and international levels and its tireless efforts in defending the nation's issues and supporting joint Arab action, as well as laying the foundation for security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the depth and width of the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and the two countries' keenness to further develop cooperation to serve their mutual interests, and ensure the common good of their peoples and their aspirations for development and prosperity.

“The UAE-Bahrain relations are deeply rooted, and the two countries' leadership are determined to move forward towards strengthening these ties and growing their cooperation in all fields,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

He praised the development drive witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of King Hamad, wishing the brotherly people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah arrived earlier on Saturday at Bahrain International Airport, where he was welcomed by Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, along with a number of officials.

Attending the meeting were Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs.