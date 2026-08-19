Back-to-school campaign to support 3,000 students in Sharjah, Gaza, Egypt

As the new academic year approaches, 3,000 students in Gaza, Egypt and Sharjah will receive school supplies and education support through a new back-to-school campaign aimed at helping children facing financial hardship, conflict and displacement.

The 2026 Back to School Campaign was launched by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and will provide complete school bags and essential learning supplies to students in Gaza and Egypt, while donations will also fund tuition for students enrolled at The Big Heart Educational Centre in Sharjah.

From August 20 to 23, individuals, families and organisations can take part in the packing at City Centre Al Zahia. The event will take place daily from 10am to 11pm on the mall’s first floor, next to Home Centre.

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Volunteers will pack notebooks, stationery and other essential learning materials that will later be distributed to students through the campaign.

Three different educational settings

In Gaza, school supplies will help children maintain their connection to learning amid continued disruption caused by the conflict. Fares Al Shahm is supporting the campaign’s logistics and shipment of supplies to Gaza.

In Egypt, students will receive complete school bags containing the materials needed for the new academic year. Air Arabia is supporting the shipment of these supplies to Egypt.

In Sharjah, donations will support students enrolled at The Big Heart Educational Centre, which provides educational and vocational pathways for children and young people from resident families with limited financial resources.

Removing barriers to education

Mariam Al Hammadi, Advisory Board Member of The Big Heart Foundation, said the campaign aims to ensure that children’s circumstances do not determine whether they have access to basic tools for learning.

“For children in Gaza, educational supplies can preserve an important connection to learning amid profound disruption. For children in Egypt, a complete school bag can help them approach the academic year with greater preparedness and confidence,” she said.

She added that donations, school-bag packing and tuition support can help remove immediate barriers to education.

Abdulla Alblooshi, Associate Director, Portfolio Management, Sharjah Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim, said event would give families, individuals and organisations an opportunity to provide practical support to students.

“Education opens pathways to opportunity,” he said, adding that the activation gives the community a direct way to help children begin the academic year with the tools and confidence they need.

Donations

Donations can be made at different levels. An Dh200 contribution provides one student with a complete school bag and essential learning supplies, while Dh500 covers one month of tuition at The Big Heart Educational Centre. An Dh7,000 donation can fund a student’s education for an entire academic year.

Donations start from Dh10, allowing supporters in the UAE and around the world to contribute to the campaign.

e& users can donate by sending “BTS26” by SMS to 7857 for Dh10, 7859 for Dh50, 7788 for Dh100, 7789 for Dh200, 7708 for Dh500 or 7160 for Dh1,000.

du users can send “BTS26” to 9965 for Dh10, 9967 for Dh50 or 9968 for Dh100.

Online donations can be made through the The Big Heart Foundation donation page.

Contributions can also be transferred to The Big Heart Foundation – Local Projects Fund at Sharjah Islamic Bank.