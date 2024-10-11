UAE: Back pain? Office chairs, long work hours could be the problem, say experts

Medical experts in the UAE have said that back pain and joint issues are a leading cause of workplace absenteeism in the UAE. These conditions often stem from poor ergonomic practices and sedentary lifestyle that impact both employees and employers by reducing productivity and increasing medical expenses.

Notably, a study discussed recently at Arab Health revealed that about 60 per cent of the UAE’s population experience back pain.

“Improper ergonomics in the workplace are a key factor behind the rising cases of back pain. When workstations, chairs, and equipment are not designed to support the body properly, employees are forced into awkward positions. This puts undue strain on the spine and back muscles, causing pain and injuries over time,” Dr Sameh Abolfotouh, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, told Khaleej Times.

Dr Sameh Abolfotouh

Beyond the workplace, a sedentary lifestyle can also exacerbate the problem, noted Dr Abolfotouh, explaining: “The modern, desk-bound lifestyle, combined with long hours spent in front of screens or commuting in cars, is weakening the core and back muscles, making the spine more vulnerable to strain.”

With many UAE residents spending long hours seated, back muscles weaken, and the risks of developing Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) increase. “A lack of regular exercise only worsens the problem, as weak muscles are less capable of supporting the spine,” Dr Abolfotouh added.

The consequences of MSDs are not limited to health problems. “When employees suffer from back pain, they are more likely to miss work for medical appointments or recovery time. Some employees who remain at work may experience presenteeism, where their productivity is diminished due to discomfort or pain,” Dr Abolfotouh highlighted, noting: “Persistent pain can reduce focus and efficiency, significantly impacting workplace output.”

If left untreated, back pain and other MSDs can have long-lasting consequences on an individual’s health and career. Dr Abolfotouh warned: “Untreated conditions can lead to “progressive damage to the spine, reduced mobility, and even permanent disability in severe cases.”

“Chronic pain also affects mental health. Individuals suffering from persistent discomfort are at higher risk for anxiety and depression, which can further decrease their productivity and quality of life,” he added.

Ergonomic solutions

To mitigate the risks, Dr Abolfotouh emphasised the importance of ergonomic solutions in the workplace. “Companies should invest in ergonomic chairs, desks, and computer setups that encourage proper posture. Additionally, employees should be educated about the importance of taking regular breaks and incorporating movement into their daily routine.”

Elza Ovsyannikova, GCC cluster category manager at Logitech, noted: “While minor adjustments are a good start to improving ergonomics, evaluating whether old workstations need an upgrade is essential. Incorrect sitting posture or slouching can cause fatigue, back pain, abdominal cramps, digestive issues, and blood clots. Poor lighting or improperly positioned computer monitors can also be responsible for eye strain, headaches, and nausea.”