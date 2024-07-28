UAE awards first official lottery license

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 10:40 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 10:56 AM

The UAE's gaming authority awarded a license to operate the country's first authorised lottery operation on Sunday.

The lottery license was awarded to The Game LLC, a commercial gaming operator specialising in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content. Operating under the banner of the 'UAE Lottery'.

The first licensee will offer a diverse range of lottery games and other games designed to cater to players' variety of interests and financial preferences. The announcement by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) marks a new milestone for the country's commercial gaming sector.

The GCGRA aims to establish a well-regulated commercial gaming sector. Their framework is built on principles of transparency, accountability, consumer protection, and responsible gaming practices.

Jim Murren, the Chairman of the GCGRA, said "The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE."

