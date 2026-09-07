Ministry sets UAE Award in Higher Education nomination deadline as September 30

The deadline for nominations for the UAE Award in Higher Education has been set for September 30, 2026. The award, first announced earlier this year, aims to recognise institutions, individuals and partners who have excelled in higher education and scientific research in the UAE.

It will take place under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has invited higher education institutions, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, and their staff to participate in the inaugural edition of the award.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Nominations started in June 2026, and will remain open until September 30 at 12 noon. The applications and supporting evidence will be assessed in October, and winners will be awarded in December 2026.

MoHESR has invited eligible institutions and applicants to review the award details, evaluation criteria, participation requirements and category-specific forms on the Ministry’s website, and to complete their nomination applications within the specified timeframe.

Winners across the various award categories will receive financial and honorary incentives.

Reinforcing UAE's global position for knowledge and innovation

By recognising outstanding innovations and performances in the field of higher education and scientific research, the ministry aims to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.

The award will also increase the the competitiveness of higher education and TVET institutions, the ministry said, by:

Driving transformational projects

Supporting high-impact academic and student talent

Encouraging partnerships between institutions and economic and industrial sectors

Promoting applied scientific research

Translating knowledge into innovative, value-added solutions

Four main categories

The four main categories in the award are 'Leadership,' 'Readiness,' 'Pioneers' and 'National Impact.' Each includes a number of subcategories spanning institutional excellence, innovation, future readiness, scientific research, and strategic partnerships.