Ministry sets UAE Award in Higher Education nomination deadline as September 30
Winners across the various award categories will receive financial and honorary incentives
- PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 4:42 PM
The deadline for nominations for the UAE Award in Higher Education has been set for September 30, 2026. The award, first announced earlier this year, aims to recognise institutions, individuals and partners who have excelled in higher education and scientific research in the UAE.
It will take place under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.
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The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has invited higher education institutions, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, and their staff to participate in the inaugural edition of the award.
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Nominations started in June 2026, and will remain open until September 30 at 12 noon. The applications and supporting evidence will be assessed in October, and winners will be awarded in December 2026.
MoHESR has invited eligible institutions and applicants to review the award details, evaluation criteria, participation requirements and category-specific forms on the Ministry’s website, and to complete their nomination applications within the specified timeframe.
Winners across the various award categories will receive financial and honorary incentives.
Reinforcing UAE's global position for knowledge and innovation
By recognising outstanding innovations and performances in the field of higher education and scientific research, the ministry aims to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.
The award will also increase the the competitiveness of higher education and TVET institutions, the ministry said, by:
Driving transformational projects
Supporting high-impact academic and student talent
Encouraging partnerships between institutions and economic and industrial sectors
Promoting applied scientific research
Translating knowledge into innovative, value-added solutions
Four main categories
The four main categories in the award are 'Leadership,' 'Readiness,' 'Pioneers' and 'National Impact.' Each includes a number of subcategories spanning institutional excellence, innovation, future readiness, scientific research, and strategic partnerships.
Leadership: Recognising institutions that demonstrate advanced levels of performance and sustainable impact.
Readiness: Recognising institution-led projects that drive significant advancements, sustainable development and enhanced future readiness across the sector.
Pioneers: Recognising the exceptional contributions of academic staff, students, entrepreneurship pioneers and the institutions that support them.
National Impact: Recognising leaders, strategic partners and international universities that have made a tangible contribution to the development of higher education through effective leadership and impactful partnerships with higher education institutions in the UAE.