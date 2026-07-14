UAE Award for Higher Education launched; categories announced
The award's categories include Leadership, Readiness, Pioneers, and National Impact
- PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 12:07 PM UPDATED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 12:31 PM
UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has launched the UAE Award for Higher Education to recognise "outstanding institutions and individuals."
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The award's categories include:
Leadership: Recognising leading universities, higher education and vocational education institutions, as well as the sector's outstanding entrepreneurs
Readiness: Recognising transformative higher education projects
Pioneers: Recognising higher education pioneers
National Impact: Recognising higher education partners who make a tangible impact and outstanding international universities
The key objectives of the award are to:
Recognise outstanding institutions and individuals who contributed to advancing the UAE's higher education ecosystem
Foster a culture of excellence and innovation across higher education institutions, while encouraging transformative projects that support the sector's future readiness
Align higher education and scientific research outcomes with national priorities and future needs
Encourage impactful partnerships between higher education institutions and key economic sectors
Highlight outstanding models and best practices while encouraging knowledge exchange and the sharing of successful experiences
"Higher education is a fundamental pillar in preparing national talent and equipping individuals to participate effectively in the labour market," said UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.