UAE Award for Higher Education launched; categories announced

The award's categories include Leadership, Readiness, Pioneers, and National Impact

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 12:07 PM UPDATED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 12:31 PM
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UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has launched the UAE Award for Higher Education to recognise "outstanding institutions and individuals."

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The award's categories include:

  • Leadership: Recognising leading universities, higher education and vocational education institutions, as well as the sector's outstanding entrepreneurs

  • Readiness: Recognising transformative higher education projects

  • Pioneers: Recognising higher education pioneers

  • National Impact: Recognising higher education partners who make a tangible impact and outstanding international universities

The key objectives of the award are to:

  • Recognise outstanding institutions and individuals who contributed to advancing the UAE's higher education ecosystem

  • Foster a culture of excellence and innovation across higher education institutions, while encouraging transformative projects that support the sector's future readiness

  • Align higher education and scientific research outcomes with national priorities and future needs

  • Encourage impactful partnerships between higher education institutions and key economic sectors

  • Highlight outstanding models and best practices while encouraging knowledge exchange and the sharing of successful experiences

"Higher education is a fundamental pillar in preparing national talent and equipping individuals to participate effectively in the labour market," said UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

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