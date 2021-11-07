UAE: Avoid valleys on rainy days, cop warns after man dies in flash flood

As soon as the team arrived with the meal packs, celebrations began at the workers' accommodation
Following the death of a 65-year-old Emirati who was swept away by flash floods over the weekend, Fujairah’s civil defence team reiterated a warning: Stay away from valleys on rainy days and when the weather is not stable.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Brig Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, director-general of Civil Defence in Fujairah, urged the public to follow the authorities’ advice and heed warning messages, especially during bad weather.
He pointed out that some people take the risk of exploring these dangerous areas for the sake of ‘adventure’. Some ignore the warnings about crossing valleys when a flood alert is up. A few go on picnics even after the authorities have already disseminated an advisory.
Brig Al Tunaiji stressed the need to take all precautionary measures during inclement weather. Avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, he added.
The emirate’s Civil Defence team is stepping up awareness campaigns this winter, the officer said.
“Every year, during the rainy season, a number of serious accidents happen due to lack of awareness and failing to adhere to precautionary measures,” he said.
The civil defence team, in cooperation with other entities, is well equipped for any emergency case during heavy rains; however, the public is strongly advised to follow all the safety guidelines laid down by the authorities.
