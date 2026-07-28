UAE automates health insurance checks for work permits

Work permits and health insurance in the UAE will be digitally integrated, according to a guide that has been released by the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources.

The move aims to streamline procedures, speed up processing times, and guarantee continuous health protection for workers across the country.

Speaking during the direct line programme of Dubai radio, Omar Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of the Labour Protection Programmes Department at Mohre, clarified the new mechanism.

“The new guide regulates the current procedures in place, which electronically link the issuance and renewal of work permits with the requirement to provide a health insurance policy for workers, without creating any new obligations on employers,” Al Mansoori said.

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He emphasised the shift towards a seamless digital process: “The mechanism for verifying the issuance of a health insurance policy has now become fully integrated electronically. This enhances the procedures for issuing and renewing work permits within the systems.”

No manual uploads required

Earlier, the process required employers to manually submit or upload proof of insurance. Under the new digital integration, the Mohre system will automatically check for a valid health insurance policy that meets the approved basic coverage requirements before a work permit can be processed.

“Verification of the provision of health insurance coverage requirements… is done through digital systems,” Al Mansoori explained. “This will enhance employer compliance, facilitate procedures for them, speed up completion, and ensure the sustainability of health protection for workers in the country.”

Employers bear full cost

During the interview, Al Mansoori firmly reiterated that the financial responsibility for providing health insurance falls entirely on the employer.

Addressing concerns about companies passing these costs onto employees, he stated: “The issuance of the health insurance policy is done by the employer bearing the health insurance subscriptions. It is an obligation on the employer to ensure its continuity and comprehensive coverage.”

Workers who find themselves forced to pay for their own health insurance or medical treatments have the right to seek official recourse. “If an employer makes a worker bear the cost of treatment or health insurance, they can file a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation via the toll-free number," Al Mansoori confirmed.

The automated verification system applies universally. Al Mansoori confirmed that no work permit, whether for private sector establishment workers or domestic helpers, will be issued or renewed without the system verifying an active health insurance policy.

He also highlighted a major milestone achieved this year. “The health insurance system for workers at the state level completed its umbrella at the beginning of 2025,” he said, referencing the Cabinet resolution that mandated health insurance for all registered private sector and domestic workers across all emirates.

This nationwide rollout builds upon previously implemented health insurance systems in certain emirates, creating a unified standard that enhances the competitiveness of the labour market in the country.