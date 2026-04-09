UAE authority warns using private cars to transport passengers is illegal

Passengers have been encouraged to use taxis and 'Sawari' vehicles to ensure their safety

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Apr 2026, 3:53 PM
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Residents of Ajman have been reminded that transporting passengers in a private car is illegal.

Ajman Transport, in an advisory on Thursday, said: "Transporting passengers using private vehicles is prohibited".

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The authority also warned that such an activity is considered a violation of the law and warrants a fine. Passengers have been encouraged to use taxis and 'Sawari' vehicles to ensure their safety.

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