UAE authority warns using private cars to transport passengers is illegal
Passengers have been encouraged to use taxis and 'Sawari' vehicles to ensure their safety
- PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Apr 2026, 3:53 PM
Residents of Ajman have been reminded that transporting passengers in a private car is illegal.
Ajman Transport, in an advisory on Thursday, said: "Transporting passengers using private vehicles is prohibited".
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The authority also warned that such an activity is considered a violation of the law and warrants a fine. Passengers have been encouraged to use taxis and 'Sawari' vehicles to ensure their safety.
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