UAE authority warns using private cars to transport passengers is illegal

Residents of Ajman have been reminded that transporting passengers in a private car is illegal.

Ajman Transport, in an advisory on Thursday, said: "Transporting passengers using private vehicles is prohibited".

The authority also warned that such an activity is considered a violation of the law and warrants a fine. Passengers have been encouraged to use taxis and 'Sawari' vehicles to ensure their safety.

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