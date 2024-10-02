UAE authority warns investors of 'unknown party' impersonating FH Capital

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:06 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:12 PM

An 'unknown party' is impersonating the identity of the company FH Capital, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said in a post on X.

The authority warned investors that the impersonator is using forged documents. SCA also called on investors to verify the truth of the entity before signing any agreements or making financial transfers or signing agreements.